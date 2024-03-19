Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed so much success with last year’s Quarterback series they’ve joined forces again for a new venture.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Netflix will air a new eight-part series, Receiver, which will premiere in mid-2024. The series will be produced by NFL Films, Manning’s Omaha Production and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions.

The show is a sequel to the wildly successful Netflix series Quarterback that became a ratings hit for the streaming service in 2023.

A report surfaced last year that NFL Films had been following Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown around working on a Quarterback sequel. He will be joined in the new all-access show by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Davante Adams

Justin Jefferson

George Kittle

Deebo Samuel

Amon-Ra St. Brown From the creators of QUARTERBACK, RECEIVER is coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/OVUH2X2YQ6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2024

Manning had been trying to produce a Quarterback: Season Two series, but had trouble finding willing participants.

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” Manning said in a statement. “As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the Receiver world after the success of our Quarterback series,” said Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix. “NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field.”

Quarterback set a high bar for Netflix, placing in the Netflix Global Top 10 for three weeks last year. The streaming service has found a niche in airing similar all-access sports shows, including Formula 1: Drive To Survive, Full Swing and NASCAR: Full Speed.

[NFL Communications]