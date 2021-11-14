The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2017, and they secured that eligibility in absolutely incredible fashion on Saturday.

Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay nailed a 62-yard field goal as time expired to give the Red Raiders a 41-38 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in Lubbock, TX. This was also an upset victory, with Texas Tech entering the game as 12.5-point underdogs.

First, here’s a look at the unbelievable kick as called by Beth Mowins on the ESPN2 television broadcast:

And here’s the Texas Tech radio call from play-by-play man Brian Jensen:

AS CALLED ON TEXAS TECH RADIO: pic.twitter.com/y053W0kawZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021

“Welp, here it goes. Tied at 38, three seconds to go, 62-yard try. Garibay has his foot into it… it may be long enough. It is… GOOD! IT IS GOOD! IT IS GOOD! JONATHAN GARIBAY HAS WON THE GAME WITH A 62-YARD FIELD GOAL! OH MY GOD, CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT?! WOOOOOOOOO! YEAH, BABY! OH MY! WOW! OH! WOW!”

The “WOOOOOOOOO!” scream was particularly great.

Jensen looked as excited in the booth as you’d assume with that jubilant call.

The 62-yard field goal is the longest in college football this season, topping a 60-yarder from Oregon State’s Everett Hayes last week.

[Photo Credit: ESPN2]