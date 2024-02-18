Photo Credit: Pac-12.com livestream

The Arizona baseball team took on 23rd-ranked Northeastern on Saturday. In what turned out to be a highly competitive game, Northeastern came away with the win. In large, thanks to a clutch ninth-inning home run. A home run that Arizona play-by-play broadcaster Jeff Bowe was less than enthused about.

It was a 7-7 game in the top of the ninth inning when Northeastern designated hitter Alex Lane changed the tide of the game with a solo home run off of Arizona relief pitcher Trevor Long.

Bowe made the call of the blast from Lane, but it sounded like he would rather be doing just about anything else at that very moment than break down the play.

“Lane drills this one to left field,” said Bowe in an incredibly monotone or perhaps even sad voice. “And that ball is out of here. A solo home run, the first of the season for Alex Lane on the first offering from Trevor Long. And it is 8-7, Northeastern back in front.”

There’s nothing wrong with what Bowe said on the call of the home run. But if you listen to his voice while Lane rounds the bases, it is absolutely lifeless with zero energy.

As one fan pointed out on social media, it seems like he couldn’t care less about what just happened on the field.

he doesn’t even sound like he likes baseball — preston birdsong (@p_birdsong) February 17, 2024

Maybe Bowe is just upset here about his team giving up the lead. But you would at least expect for him to bring a bit more life to this call considering how big of a moment it was in the game.

Northeastern would go on to maintain their lead throughout the bottom half of the ninth inning to come away with an 8-7 victory.

In the win column for 2024! pic.twitter.com/oMO4VW4yF1 — Northeastern Baseball (@GoNUbaseball) February 17, 2024

[Northeastern Baseball on Twitter/X]