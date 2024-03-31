Photo Credit: Pac-12 Network

Arizona defeated UCLA in a thrilling college baseball game on Saturday, winning 10-9 in 12 innings on a two-run homer from Mason White. Those with access to the Pac-12 Network might have seen that game — even if no announcers seemed to be on hand for the ending.

As the game went into the tenth inning, Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times noted that the announce booth seemed to be empty.

“On the Pac-12 network, for the UCLA vs. Arizona baseball game, the announcers have either left the booth for a hot dog in the 10th inning or their microphones don’t work,” Sondheimer tweeted. “It’s a mystery. Only crowd noise.”

On the Pac-12 network, for the UCLA vs. Arizona baseball game, the announcers have either left the booth for a hot dog in the 10th inning or their microphones don't work. It's a mystery. Only crowd noise. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 30, 2024

This was not a temporary matter, either. It persisted as the two teams continued deeper into extra innings.

This is true. Game is on Pac-12 Arizona and Pac-12 Los Angeles and as the game is in the 12th, UCLA leads 9-8, there are no announcers. https://t.co/qN2JHY4aEB pic.twitter.com/fPDvZ6mVA9 — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) March 31, 2024

It continued through the end of the game and broadcast. There was no call to Smith’s game-winning two-run home run — only sounds made by people in the stadium. When the broadcast ended, there was music and a replay of Smith’s home run and shots of him rounding the bases. But again, nobody was there to sign off.

Update. Arizona wins on a walkoff 2-run homer, 10-9 with no announcers on Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/TRi1HFlLlR — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) March 31, 2024

There was an announcer in the booth when UCLA tied the game in the ninth inning.

T9 | Cash Dugger comes through with the game-tying hit in the ninth! UCLA 8, Arizona 8#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/CsSAuzYD9d — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) March 30, 2024

There’s definitely a nice element to hearing nothing but the sounds of the stadium. Still, it’s a little strange to have a game without an announcer for multiple innings without any explanation.

