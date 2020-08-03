One of the big remaining players in digital sportswriting seems to be slimming down their operations there significantly. That would be NBC Sports, which has long operated a group of “Talk” sites (Hardball Talk, College Football Talk, College Basketball Talk, Pro Hockey Talk, Pro Basketball Talk, Pro Soccer Talk, Motor Sports Talk, Olympic Talk, etc) in the mold of Pro Football Talk (which is actually owned by Mike Florio, but has been partnered with NBC since 2009). With NBCUniversal making wider cuts across their operations, Monday appears to have spelled the end for several of those sites, including Hardball Talk, College Basketball Talk, and College Football Talk. First, Hardball Talk, where editors and writers Craig Calcaterra and Bill Baer posted about being let go:

Some personal news: After 11+ years at NBC, @HardballTalk is officially no more and I'm out with it. I want to thank @NBCSports for a hell of a ride and HBT readers for riding along. My ride's not over, though. Updates soon, but you're not rid of my opinions just yet. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) August 3, 2020

Like @craigcalcaterra, I am now a free agent. I have only good things to say about my time at @NBCSports. They treated me well and I am so proud to have worked for them. I feel like all of us did incredible work there that not a lot of other places were doing. — Bill Baer (@Baer_Bill) August 3, 2020

This also impacts writers who were previously furloughed, including Hardball Talk’s Nick Stellini:

I only got to work with Craig and Bill at HBT for a few months before the pandemic and my furlough, but it was a real honor. I'm sad to see the site go and my thought are with everyone who's gotten laid off today. https://t.co/ZPHeK9lL3y — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) August 3, 2020

At College Basketball Talk, long-time writer and editor Rob Dauster announced that he had been laid off:

Ten years ago, NBC Sports took a shot on me when I was nothing more than a bartender with a blog. It was a fun decade, and we did some really great things there, but COVID has come for me. Today was my last day running CBT. I was laid off this morning. Anyone hiring? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) August 3, 2020

At College Football Talk, writer and editor John Taylor (the only staffer left after pandemic furloughs of the others months earlier) was also let go Monday. So far, we haven’t heard of the shutdowns of other NBC sites, but that remains a possibility.

AA has learned that this is part of a larger NBC Sports Digital emphasis on video, which covers reaction videos, but also particularly the game streams to the events NBC has national or regional rights to. Those have proven easier to sell advertising on in this current climate. And even decent traffic numbers for written articles aren’t necessarily enough to keep sites going at this moment given the crash of the display advertising market. And it’s also notable that this is a particularly below-expectations year for NBC thanks to the rescheduling of the Summer Olympics, which has been such a focus for them for so long.

While completely “pivoting to video” proved disastrous for Fox Sports (to a degree where they’ve even now undone that, again featuring written articles on their website), NBC doesn’t seem to be going quite that far. For the moment, it looks more like they’re pruning down their numbers of sport-specific sites. But that’s still a massive change to how they had been operating, and it’s yet another blow to the sportswriting industry, which this year alone has already seen significant cuts at Vox/SB Nation, Entercom, Yahoo (a NBC digital partner, which was key to them at one point passing ESPN) and more.

NBC Sports’ regional networks have also seen some cuts in this wave. In particular, NBC Sports Washington saw on-air and digital figures let go, including long-time anchor Michael Jenkins:

Boy, have I been dreading the day when I would have to write something like this, but here goes: This morning, I was laid off by @NBCSWashington after 16 years. pic.twitter.com/s5TeucL5Lu — Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) August 3, 2020

And NBC Sports Bay Area social media staffer Danny Pedroza tweeted that he was let go as well:

Got the word today that I am getting let go from NBC Sports after 2.5 years. Was really a dream to cover the teams I grew up rooting for, and we created some incredible content along the way. 1/ — Danny Pedroza (@Pedrozov81) August 3, 2020

We’ll add other NBC cuts in as we see them. (You can tweet us at @awfulannouncing or at @andrewbucholtz.) But these are certainly some notable moves, and they spell big change for both NBC Sports Digital and NBC’s regional networks. And it’s interesting to see those changes coming now, at a time where many professional sports have again started up and where college sports are talking about resuming. The move away from some of these sports-specific sites may lead to NBC being a much smaller player in coverage of those sports.