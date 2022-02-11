The Super Bowl is a time for networks to showcase new innovations. When CBS, Fox, and NBC have the Super Bowl, they launch a new graphics package for the big game and that inspires a wide range of reactions from the general public.

NBC is doing the same for Super Bowl LVI and with just a couple days before the game, their new scorebug may have been leaked.

In a Twitter post from Caleb Bouchy, he posted a pic of the scorebug which includes a circle in the middle that has the time and the NBC logo.

Looks like the new #NFL scorebug for #NBC has been leaked! This design will make it's debut during #SBLVI. The new design will go back to the traditional box outline and will have the clock in the center between the team scores. (1/2) #SuperBowl #NBCSports #Football pic.twitter.com/pn0lLbedGP — Caleb Bouchy (@CTreySports) February 11, 2022

Reaction has been largely negative, along with a few who like it and a few who were rather neutral. Honestly, it’s probably too early to cast judgment when the only visual we have is one low-resolution pic. It’s an entire graphics package and the scorebug is just one part of a collective group. In addition, it should be noted that this still isn’t official. Until kickoff on Sunday, or if NBC decides to reveal it, we don’t 100 percent know this is the real deal. Nevertheless, with 100 million people watching, many will be dissecting a graphics package that will likely be in place until the next time NBC hosts the Super Bowl.

