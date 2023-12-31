Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Christmas Eve, NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor welcomed a baby boy to the world with her husband Jon Hemphill.

Saturday, Taylor shared a picture of their son Roman along with a message detailing her ‘tumultuous journey to motherhood’ in an Instagram post.

“My tumultuous journey to motherhood makes this moment that much sweeter. There were so many hard days and setbacks. Surgeries, shots, doctors appointments, egg retrievals, and transfers. But after all of that I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy,” she wrote.

When Taylor announced her pregnancy in July, she shared another Instagram post outlining how it wasn’t always easy for her and her family going through the pregnancy process.

“The last three years have been some of the most physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging years of my life, my journey to motherhood has not been a straight path. There were times when I felt like giving up, but it was put on my heart to keep trying and never let the dream of becoming a mother go,” she wrote.

Taylor left ESPN for NBC in 2021 and spent a year as a panelist on Football Night in America before being promoted to host following Mike Tirico’s promotion to Sunday Night Football play-by-play. She also serves as a host for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame and Big Ten football.

Ahmed Fareed is hosting Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season in Taylor’s place.

[Maria Taylor, TODAY]