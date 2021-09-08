Sunday Night Football viewers who want more postgame discussion, analysis, and commentary following each week’s marquee matchup will have such content available on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock beginning this season.

NBCUniversal announced on Wednesday that Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms will host Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, streaming exclusively following each NBC Sunday night telecast. The postgame show will premiere after Week 1’s Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Rams match-up.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final will feature reactions and highlights from the preceding game, in addition to interviews from the scene. In addition to Tappen and Simms, Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Drew Brees, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth from the Football Night in America crew will also appear on the show to provide recaps and commentary of the Sunday night game and the day’s other NFL action.

The Peacock postgame show will only stream after Sunday night telecasts. So there will not be shows following Thursday’s Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL Kickoff game (Sept. 9) or the Bills-Saints Thanksgiving night game (Nov. 25).

“I am honored to join Chris and this cast of the best voices and opinions in the NFL. The producers of our Peacock show have created a fun and energized format that plays into all of our personalities,” said Tappen in NBC’s official announcement. “To get the opportunity to wrap up the most-watched day of the week in the NFL is going to be a blast!”

Sunday Night Football Final joins a growing NBC Sports programming lineup available on Peacock including PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, Brother from Another, PFT PM, Safety Blitz with Rodney Harrison, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Along with the daily schedule, Peacock also features coverage of Premier League soccer, IndyCar racing, AVP Volleyball, Track and Field, and Notre Dame football, in addition to programming for upcoming events such as Super Bowl LVI and the Beijing Winter Olympics.