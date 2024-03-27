Credit: ABC 10 in Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings got walloped at home by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, meaning star guard De’Aaron Fox was understandably pissed off during his postgame press conference. That led a local reporter to ask Fox whether him stepping up to do the media session was a form of leadership, a question Fox simply could not believe.

Fox bristled at the idea that his teammates even noticed him answering reporters’ questions, let alone appreciated it.

“As far as talking to y’all? I don’t get s*** out of that,” Fox said. “I don’t get nothing out of that. They ask me, I do it.”

When the reporter pushed to clarify whether the team might rally around a star player taking it on the chin in front of cameras, Fox was basically laughing.

“They don’t give a f*** if I come up here and talk, I’ll tell you that,” Fox said. “I get no joy in this after a win or loss. My team doesn’t care if I come up here in a blowout win or a blowout loss.”

After a loss like the Kings just suffered, a quiet postgame is expected. And it was… …except for this moment from De'Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/8gSfX40OnI — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 27, 2024

It’s not hard to see the reporter’s logic here. While Fox’s response would make it seem as if media appearances don’t matter at all to the team, his strong response also shows just how much most players hate doing postgame pressers. So while Fox may not be doing anything premeditated as a leader, it wouldn’t be a shock if it his teammates appreciated it more than he realizes.

After all, Fox is the highest-paid player on the Kings. Answering questions after failure is a form of maturity and responsibility, even if it goes undiscussed in the locker room.

