Credit: Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis nearly put up another triple-double as his team eked out a win over their Northern California rivals the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. And after the game, in the spirit of the big win, Kings head coach Mike Brown joined Sabonis’ wife Shashana and All-Star teammate De’Aaron Fox’s wife Recee crashed Sabonis’ press conference to hold his feet to the fire.

Brown pressed Sabonis initially on his mindset during the game with his wife in the crowd.

“Were you thinking about dinner plans with your beautiful wife tonight at any part during the game?” Brown asked.

“Definitely not,” Sabonis responded.

Mike Brown & Recee Fox took over Domantas Sabonis' postgame presser. ? pic.twitter.com/qZFir40rPt — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) January 26, 2024

Then Brown took it on the chin a bit himself over his rotations.

“What about having a teammate like JaVale [McGee] who thought he was going to play today, but his number doesn’t get called by the head coach?” Brown asked. “I don’t know what the head coach was doing … how is he as a teammate?”

Sabonis had jokes in response.

“I had to calm him down on the bench,” Sabonis chuckled.

Picking up off Brown’s question about the dinner plans, Recee wanted to make sure he at least had his wife in mind during games. First, Fox’s wife made sure Sabonis knew where his wife sits during games. After he confirmed, she had a more revealing question.

“After every bucket, do you do an ode to her?” Recee asked.

“Probably every bucket,” Sabonis said.

Nobody knows why Brown and Fox decided to crash Sabonis’ presser this time, but it truly just made this fun, upstart Kings team even more likable.

[Sacramento Kings on YouTube]