In his short NBA career, San Antonio Spurs rookie center and first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft Victor Wembanyama has already made plenty of highlight reel plays.

He added to that highlight reel Monday night in San Antonio’s 118-113 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Late in the first half, Wizards center Daniel Gafford tried to muscle up a shot in the lane over Wembanyama. It didn’t go well for Gafford, as Wembanyama reached up and snatched the ball out of the air.

block or a steal?

Spurs announcers were left in disbelief as the replay showed, as were some players on the Wizards bench.

“That’s like a block and a steal at the same time. He just catches it! How do you score that? A block or a steal?” Spurs color analyst Sean Elliott asked.

For the record, it was officially a block and defensive rebound for Wembanyama, but the mere fact that we’re discussing it says all you need to know about the rookie phenom.

Despite the loss, Wembanyama recorded his 22nd double-double of the season, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three blocks to maintain his position atop the NBA’s leaderboard in blocks per game.

It says a lot about Wembanyama’s presence and future in the league that the 10-37 Spurs are must-see TV.

