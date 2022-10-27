Fans itching for a look at top NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama this season won’t have to dig too deep to find his live games.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that all games featuring Wembanyama’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 would be streamed through the NBA app this season.

The NBA today announced that all Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games – featuring French star and top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama – will be available for free on the new NBA App. More ⬇️ https://t.co/heF8YL4tGp — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Wembanyana’s team has gotten exposure in the US. Earlier this month, two Metropolitans 92 preseason games against the G League Ignite aired on ESPN2 and the NBA app.

Streaming these games seems like a smart move for the NBA, and an easy move to help hype Wembanyama and the Draft itself. Given that his games won’t be airing each week on CBS, ESPN, or Fox, and he won’t be playing in March Madness, streaming Metropolitans 92 games through the app is the next best thing so fans aren’t going into Draft season basing their opinions about Wembanyama on grainy YouTube videos.

[NBA]