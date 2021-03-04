NBABy Matt Clapp on

With fans returning to Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks have introduced an alternative to the Kiss Cam for in-arena entertainment during the pandemic: the Hand Sanitizer Cam.

And the initial results are, uh, interesting:

Well, there are a number of ways to respond to the Hand Sanitizer Cam, as the tweets suggest.

Will the Hand Sanitizer Cam make its way to other arenas and stadiums? If so, expect teams to try to make it a bit less, well, kinky than the Bucks’ version.

