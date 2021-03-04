With fans returning to Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks have introduced an alternative to the Kiss Cam for in-arena entertainment during the pandemic: the Hand Sanitizer Cam.

And the initial results are, uh, interesting:

Somehow the Hand Sanitizer Cam at NBA games is hornier than the Kiss Cam pic.twitter.com/KmmBtKCOfF — Chaotic Neutral Pillow (@IJamEcono) March 3, 2021

I for one hope the Milwaukee Bucks never get rid of the "Hand Sanitizer Cam" pic.twitter.com/UikJsCuyxR — Zach Dunn (@zachbdunn) March 3, 2021

ladies and gentleman: the hand sanitizer cam pic.twitter.com/1nbtfmlwaX — Ryan Hecht (@GatheringWool) March 3, 2021

the people who came up with the hand sanitizer cam idea pic.twitter.com/y3g0vhRZ2K — kyle muzyka (@kylemuzyka) March 3, 2021

Well, there are a number of ways to respond to the Hand Sanitizer Cam, as the tweets suggest.

Will the Hand Sanitizer Cam make its way to other arenas and stadiums? If so, expect teams to try to make it a bit less, well, kinky than the Bucks’ version.