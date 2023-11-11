Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, screengrab via Bally Sports.

It has not been a fun season for the Memphis Grizzlies. With star player Ja Morant suspended, the Grizzlies have greatly struggled out of the gate this NBA season. They sit at 1-8 with the worst record in the NBA, including a home loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night in the new In-Season Tournament. After the game, head coach Taylor Jenkins let his frustration fly.

At his postgame press conference, Jenkins let loose on the officiating, telling the gathered media members to “saddle up” and calling the referees “—-ing atrocious.”

Maybe Jenkins had a little bit of reason for being upset. Jaren Jackson Jr. was ejected in the game and the Jazz outshot the Grizzlies 29-13 at the free-throw line. In spite of being down by 21 late in the third quarter, Memphis rallied to tie it in the fourth before going on to record another loss.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins: "Saddle up. One of the most poorly officiated games I've ever seen. Record it. I'm fine with it. Fu*king atrocious." (via @DamichaelC, h/t @NBA_Reddit) pic.twitter.com/KSiqJz7dDg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 11, 2023

Jenkins continued with his rant criticizing the officials for their decision to eject Jackson and the number of calls that he felt went against his team.

“Jaren Jackson is one of the most professional guys, and if you go watch the play, two possessions in a row he gets hacked under the basket, zero free throw attempts,” Jenkins said.

Taylor Jenkins definitely knew what he was doing when he stepped up to the podium and was more than ready to expect whatever fine or discipline the NBA was going to hand down. But he clearly felt like his impassioned message to the league and its referees was certainly worth the trouble.

[Bally Sports Southwest]