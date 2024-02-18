Steph Curry Sabrina Ionescu press conference. Photo Credit: Kelly Hallinan on Twitter/X

Stephen vs. Sabrina — the three-point shootout between Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, a star for the WNBA’s New York Liberty — was one of the highlights of NBA All-Star Saturday Night. It also produced one of the night’s funny moments.

While the commentary for the event left a lot to be desired, the event itself did not disappoint. Ionescu opened the contest with a 26. Curry left his money ball rack for the end of his contest, essentially guaranteeing that he’d be trailing until the very end. But he rose to the challenge, drilling his final four shots to come away with a 29-26 win.

Curry and Ionescu held a joint press conference following the event. As Curry spoke, someone was making a deposit at a nearby bathroom. And either the restroom was very close to the podium, the toilet was loud or someone had a microphone a little too close to things.

Curry spoke of the contest and the entire evening in great terms. “To have it with, the new floor and like 40,000 fans out here.” After a momentary pause, Curry referenced, “People using the bathroom,” which got laughter from Ionescu and the assembled media.

The Steph Curry/Sabrina Ionescu press conference was interrupted — by a toilet flushing. pic.twitter.com/A8ogdRvnBE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2024

After the laughter subsided, Curry quickly regained his focus.

“For us to deliver a show like that, it was perfect. Just, as much excitement as you could build up in that short amount of time, with two great shooters going at it, it was pretty special. This will be something I remember for a long time.”

[Photo Credit: Kelly Hallinan on Twitter/X]