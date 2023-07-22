April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Apple TV released a new film on Friday called “Underrated” which follows the story of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Curry took to social media on Friday to promote the film, while also giving out an awesome gesture to his fans that want to watch it.

Those who want to watch the film would need to do so exclusively on Apple TV, which is obviously something that not everyone has and requires a paid subscription. Curry realizes this, and offered an awesome gesture to his fans on social media.

“I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to watch #UnderratedFilm, so I’m giving everybody a two month free trial for Apple TV+.” tweeted Curry.

It is pretty cool to see such a big-name athlete like Curry giving back to his fans, and they were very appreciative of this gesture.

Curry also took to social media to post a number of previews of the film, and it certainly seems like he is extremely happy with it and excited for his fans to see it.

“Incredibly humbled to finally say… #UnderratedFilm is NOW STREAMING on Apple Films!! Let’s gooooooooo!!”

There are plenty of athletes that would have just promoted the film and hoped that fans watched. But Curry gave fans a path for everyone to do so, which is certainly a very good look amongst many fans eager to watch the film.

