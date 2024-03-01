Photo credit: TNT

Skip Bayless was on the receiving end of another joke on Inside the NBA Thursday night. But this time it was Shaq, not Charles Barkley, who delivered the knockout punch.

In celebration of Leap Day 2024, Inside the NBA put up a graphic to show the career stats from Shaq, Barkley and Kenny Smith’s when playing on Feb. 29th. Shaq was his usual self, averaging more than 28 points per game, while Barkley averaged a much less impressive 14.5 points. And then there was Kenny Smith. In two games, Smith shot a measly 1/14 from the field, better described as Skip Bayless-level stats.

Chuck: “Kenny, how the hell did you average 3 points [on Leap Day]?! Pass the ball!” Shaq: “I know you ain’t talking, Mr. 14.5!” Chuck: “Kenny would be on fire if he got to 14!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/iS65vktMnU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 1, 2024



“There has to be something more to that,” Smith said seeming embarrassed by the graphic. “Dude, I’ve never averaged three points in my life.”

“Hey,” Shaq interjected. “You know what those are? That’s B.S. Skip Bayless stats!” Shaq added while erupting with laughter.

Usually, Barkley is the one looking to take a shot at Bayless, the “jack***” on TV who he hates with “every fiber” and previously threatened with physical violence. But after the missed opportunity to roast Bayless Thursday night, Barkley quickly took aim at Stephen A. Smith.

“Hey Shaq, you saw the Pelicans were killing Stephen A., right?” Barkley asked with a chuckle. “Stephen A., we love you, I’m trying to figure out how you averaged 1.5 points. Don’t you get two?”

Barkley was referencing the video created by the New Orleans Pelicans to mock Smith after he fat shamed Zion Williamson. In the video, there’s a graphic of Smith’s college basketball stats which show him averaging 1.5 points per game. Smith later said his stats were actually less than that, claiming he never got on the court because of a knee injury.

Bayless, meanwhile, averaged 1.4 points per game as a senior in high school, which was famously highlighted by Jalen Rose on First Take. And if you’re interested, Bayless will give a cast of excuses and reasons why that 1.4 points per game average happened.

Kenny Smith’s 3.0 points per game on Leap Day was bad, but at least he more than doubled the amateur scoring averages from Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless. Now we await Skip’s inevitable response to Shaq and hope it leads to some sort of Shaq and Charles Barkley vs Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith grudge match.

[Inside the NBA]