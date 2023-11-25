Prior to Friday's game against the Nuggets, the Rockets sent out a tweet asking about the over-under of Jalen Green's three-point attempts. Photo Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Nov 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
While North America’s major professional sports leagues made a habit of avoiding even tenuous connections to gambling for decades, that’s changed in recent years. As a sign of how much things have changed, the NBA’s Houston Rockets used the team’s official Twitter/X account on Friday to promote a potential in-game prop bet.

“Jalen Green will attempt 5 threes this game,” the Rockets tweeted ahead of Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. The tweet was not a statement, but a poll question with two possible answers — “Over” and “Under.” And as if asking a question about an over/under didn’t make it clear enough that it was a reference to gambling, the tweet mentioned Draft Kings.

The team would later delete the tweet, but not before it got a lot of interaction on the social media platform.

To be clear, this tweet alone is not evidence of something nefarious. In fact, it would be absolutely stunning if this was anything more than a tweet that incorporated a business partner, something teams and leagues do a lot of.

The problem, though, is that the optics are bad. It would be a little more justifiable if the over/under was on how many three-pointers Green would make. But how many he’d just attempt is something that can easily be manipulated. Even if there’s nothing shady going on, someone who bet the over/under couldn’t exactly be blamed for thinking otherwise, especially if Green ended up with four, five or six attempts (he ultimately finished with eight).

 

