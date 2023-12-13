Screen grab: Altitude Sports

Nikola Jokić’s ejection from Tuesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls was so surprising that even the opposing team’s broadcasters took issue with it.

“The people didn’t come to see the officials,” NBC Sports Chicago analyst and former Bulls center Stacey King said after the two-time MVP was ejected for arguing a no-call in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game. “Let’s be honest, they came to see the players.”

Nikola Jokic is immediately ejected from the Bulls-Nuggets for arguing a no-call and even Bulls announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King are in disbelief. "The people didn't come to see the officials, let's be honest, they came to see the players." It's Serbian Heritage Night in… pic.twitter.com/w8ejIp4AMX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2023

King’s reaction, however, paled in comparison to Jokić’s postgame comments, in which the reigning Finals MVP noted that his ejection — which came on Serbian Heritage Night at the United Center — would have been received differently had it occurred in his home country.

“I’m just happy that we didn’t play in Serbia, this game,” Jokić said. “It could’ve been really fun to see how it would be handled.”

"I'm just happy that we didn't play in Serbia, this game. It's could've been really fun to see how it would be handled." – Nikola Jokić ? pic.twitter.com/cYmOwJQPOt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2023

While there’s no questioning that the reaction would have been more raucous in Serbia, it wasn’t well received in Chicago either. Considering that the Windy City lays claim to the largest Serbian population in the United States, there were plenty of Jokić fans in attendance on Tuesday who weren’t too happy to see the 28-year-old center ejected before halftime.

On a positive note, it was refreshing to see King and NBC Sports Chicago play-by-play man Adam Amin criticize the ejection despite being employed by the home of the Bulls. While many local broadcasts will only provide a homer’s point of view, King and Amin managed to remain objective, and based on the boos in the background, their take on the matter was shared by the majority of the fans in attendance.

At this point, Jokić’s upbringing overseas has become the stuff of legends, highlighted by the celebrity status that his older brothers have obtained. And as disappointing as it was for the home crowd, the five-time All-Star’s reaction to Tuesday’s ejection will only add to that lore.