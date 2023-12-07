Credit: Bally Sports Southwest

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks poured all of their energy into an amazing performance on Wednesday night. That might be why the superstar forgot he was on live television during a post-game interview in which he dropped some NSFW words.

The Mavericks had been struggling heading into Wednesday, having lost five of their last seven. Meanwhile, Dončić became a father on Dec. 1, so he had been trying to balance team leadership and fatherhood, all of which was exhausting him.

However, Dallas decided to send a message Wednesday against the Utah Jazz and Dončić led the historic charge. The Mavericks’ guard had 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first-ever first-half triple-double and the first 25-point first-half triple-double in NBA history. He finished with 40 points and the Mavs defeated the Jazz 147-97. The 50-point win was the team’s highest-scoring game of the season and only two points shy of their highest-scoring regulation game ever.

FIRST HALF TRIPLE-DOUBLE ? Luka tallied a TRIPLE-DOUBLE of 29 PTS, 10 REB, and 10 AST in the 1H ? Mavericks-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

? https://t.co/YKRNCH808l pic.twitter.com/G10QgvWU0M — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2023

Afterward, Dončić spoke with Bally Sports Southwest’s reporter and, whether it was the excitement, exhaustion, or both, seemed to forget that he was speaking to a live TV audience.

"I said before the game, you know, we just can't fuck around, and, uh….ah shit…" – Luka Doncic ? pic.twitter.com/icGGfSa16m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2023

Dončić’s face when he realizes he just dropped an F-bomb on live TV, right before dropping an S-bomb, is priceless.

Unless you’re a big prude, we can probably give Luka a mulligan here and just appreciate how he and the Mavericks will get to enjoy the historic evening. And, you know, get some sleep.

[Bally Sports Southwest]