Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to media before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being on a minutes restriction due to an ankle injury, LeBron James stole the show during the NBA All-Star weekend in Indiana. And it didn’t come on the court.

There were not only murmurs about his future, but this was his first opportunity to address trade rumors suggesting that the Golden State Warriors made a play for him at this year’s trade deadline.

It also allowed James to have a heartwarming moment with a reporter.

In a heartfelt end to the Los Angeles Lakers star’s pre-game press conference, USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, a veteran NBA reporter since 1995, posed the final question. James warmly acknowledged Zillgitt, expressing his genuine pleasure at seeing him there.

This reunion held special significance as James had previously offered well wishes to Zillgitt after his successful cancer surgery earlier last year.

My wishes for a speedy recovery to one of the best in the business @JeffZillgitt. The game ain’t the same with both is us out. But I know you’ll beat me back out there and inspire me to get back right then and there! ?? — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2023

“First of all, it’s ******* great to see you,” said James. “It’s so great to see you, Jeff. Love this. And the fact that you got the last question is even greater. You tried to hide in the back; I love that as well. Love you, man. Wow, it’s great to see you.”

A very cool moment where LeBron James shouts out writer Jeff Zillgitt, who he had previously wished well following cancer surgery. pic.twitter.com/plMCwZGgo9 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2024

Clearly, James was at a loss for words, trying to express his happiness for just how much the presence of Zillgitt in Indiana meant to him. Following their touching pre-game moment, James delved into Zillgitt’s question, thoughtfully analyzing the recent surge of high-scoring games and giving a well-thought-out answer to his inquiry.

As we know, exchanges between athletes and reporters can often be prickly. While the dynamic can be adversarial, a mutual understanding often exists. Moments like these, where LeBron celebrates a reporter’s recovery, transcend the question-and-answer format. For all the bouts of tension, there are these uniquely human moments that go beyond a professional relationship.

[SI, Arash Markazi]