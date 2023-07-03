May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; American professional basketball player Kyrie Irving watches from the baseline during the second quarter between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret how Bill Simmons feels about Kyrie Irving. And nor should it be. Those in sports media who have associated themselves with the Boston sports scene, like The Ringer founder, aren’t exactly fond of how Irving handled a rather tumultuous exit from the Celtics following the 2019 NBA season, or how he’s handled himself since then.

And Irving isn’t exactly fond of the media either. Back in May, the 31-year-old unleashed yet another rant against the media where he pleaded for fans to ignore television personalities who “mix sports with politics and lifestyle” when they were discussing his impending free agency.

Simmons is no longer a television personality, but he did comment on Irving’s free agency. While speculation ran rampant about Irving’s future, the oft-controversial NBA superstar ultimately ended up signing a three-year, $126 million deal to re-up with the Dallas Mavericks.

Simmons, likely poking fun at Irving and how his transgressions off the court have impacted his value, took a shot at the Mavericks for giving Irving $42 million a season. Who the Mavericks were exactly bidding against for Irving’s services is currently unknown, but that didn’t stop Simmons from insinuating that teams weren’t exactly willing to break the bank.

Dallas had to go to 3 for 126m for Kyrie because there were at least 3 other teams ready to offer 2 for 25. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 30, 2023

Irving, never one to ever let criticism bounce off of him, decided to respond to Simmons. And rather than sinking back into the previous interactions he’s exchanged with the media, he elected to take the high road in his response to the 53-year-old Simmons.

“I see you couldn’t help yourself with this one huh Billy Boy,” he replied. “Just wanna say I appreciate you and continue to be the person you are. My Tribe says hello.

I see you couldn’t help yourself with this one huh Billy Boy. Just wanna say I appreciate you and continue to be the person you are. My Tribe says hello. Hélà

??♾ — Chief Hélà ?? (@KyrieIrving) July 1, 2023

In case you forgot, this past season, Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets after he used his social media platforms to promote a 2018 movie titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. Based on a 2014 book, the film has been heavily criticized for being filled with gross antisemitic tropes. After being questioned on his decision to promote the controversial film, Irving doubled down and defended the social media posts. He did, however, eventually give in to the backlash, releasing a statement apologizing to Jewish families and communities after receiving his suspension.

Evan after he was swept up in controversy, the Mavericks elected to move for Irving, who had requested a trade after a fractured relationship with the Brooklyn Nets franchise. Albeit a limited market because of his transgressions on and off the court, Dallas sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks back to the Nets.

While Dallas went 5-11 when Irving and Luka Dončić both played last season, its financial commitment to Irving signals that they’re serious about running it back with this same core. While Simmons is likely right in his assertion that Dallas was essentially bidding against itself, Irving is one of the better players in the NBA when he’s fully locked in. It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but this likely won’t be the last time we see Simmons and Irving interact with one another, as neither is ever keen to give up the last word.

[Bill Simmons, Kyrie Irving on Twitter via The New York Post]