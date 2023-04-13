Kyle Draper has a lot to be thankful for these days. He is broadcasting meaningful games in his third year with the Sacramento Kings as a play-by-play TV announcer. The Kings snapped a 16-year playoff drought and will face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the first round starting on Saturday. Draper, who also is the host of the Kings’ pre and post-game shows on NBC Sports California, celebrated his sixth anniversary of sobriety last month.

Awful Announcing recently caught up with the 48-year-old to discuss the Kings’ landmark season and why he quit drinking alcohol.

Awful Announcing: What has the vibe been like around town?

Kyle Draper: “Sacramento fans have always been great fans but now the Kings have turned into must-see TV. It’s funny. During my first two years, nobody ever asked me for tickets. Now, everybody and their mom—people I haven’t talked to in months— are asking ‘Hey man, do you know anywhere I can get tickets?’ That’s a tangible example of how magical this season has been.”

Who deserves the most credit for the Kings’ turnaround?

“I’m going to give it to (general manager) Monte McNair and (assistant general manager) Wes Wilcox. Without those guys, you don’t acquire the talent you have: the hard decision to trade Tyrese Haliburton last year, acquiring Domantas Sabonis, hiring Mike Brown as head coach, drafting Keegan Murray, making the trade for Kevin Huerter, signing Malik Monk. All these moves have led to this point.”

How happy is De’Aaron Fox these days after five seasons of losing?

“You can see the smile on De’Aaron Fox’s face when he comes into the arena. This guy has been the face of the franchise ever since being drafted in 2017. I would imagine that losing has probably weighed on him. But now, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping louder. To his credit, he’s never wavered in his desire to be here. I think that’s why the fan base loves him.”

What do you think about this series against the Warriors?

“I’m excited. There is so much trash talk already. It’s great. The Warriors, so respected with four championships in the last decade, against the team that many consider the younger brothers on the block in the Sacramento Kings. I think it’s going to be a great series. I’ve been telling people if the Kings are going to be who they want to be, they’re going to have to go through a Hall of Fame player. Whether it’s LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, or Steph Curry.”

De'Aaron Fox liked how the Kings responded to the Clippers' desperation tonight



Kings Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/4PPOfwoop6 pic.twitter.com/BvFKriovvj — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 4, 2023

You and Mark Jones both do play-by-play for the Kings in a league where there are not a lot of Black play-by-play broadcasters. What does that mean to you?

“There is a level of pressure and responsibility that comes with it because I know I’m not just doing this for myself or my family. I’m doing it for all the people who look like me, young kids who aspire to be in the NBA. I’ve always felt that whatever job I had was bigger than me. I’m a kid from inner-city Philadelphia, I’ve grown to appreciate the journey and where I’m at.”

Congratulations on six years of sobriety. Can you tell us a little more about that?

“I never thought I was an alcoholic until I stopped drinking. I realized how much alcohol impacted my life. Who I hung out with and who I was friends with. I had social anxiety. When I’m at a bar or a party, I feel like all eyes are on me. I always felt like I needed a drink in my hand. So, I would drink a lot. I was only a social drinker. I rarely drank at home.”

Why did you think you had a problem?

“I did it for health reasons. At the time, I was prediabetic. My dad is diabetic. My nephew is a diabetic. I knew I didn’t want that. And I also knew if I kept going the way I was going— I’ve never had a DUI or anything like that—you can only play with fire so much, right? I made the decision to quit cold turkey.

“I was in therapy at the time. My therapist said ‘Kyle, look at not drinking not that you’ll never drink again, but just try to get through this day. Get through one day at a time.’ One day became a week. Then it became a month and it got to a point where I knew if I took a sip of alcohol, that would break my streak. I never wanted that to happen.”

You said you were a functioning alcoholic. What does that mean?

“That means you’re not doing things that will destroy your life. You’re still dependable. I was still at work. I was still on TV. I was still doing everything that was expected of me. But I will tell you this: when I stopped drinking alcohol, that’s when my career took off. I was offered a job with the Oklahoma City Thunder to be their play-by-play announcer. I ultimately didn’t take that job, but things just started to fall into place for me professionally.”

6 years ago today my life changed. I was a functioning alcoholic and never thought I had a drinking problem. But after stopping drinking, I realized how much alcohol had controlled my life. I’ve been blessed ever since that day but I still struggle at times with sobriety. pic.twitter.com/SnuicMcvj2 — Kyle Draper (@KyleDraperTV) March 9, 2023

Was there a breakthrough moment for you?

“The breakthrough came for when was when I was in London in 2017. I was doing a meet-and-greet with Boston Celtics fans at a bar. I went early and I talked to the bartender. I said ‘What do people who don’t drink do at a bar? He said ‘They order mocktails or order a nonalcoholic beer.’ I said ‘Let me try a nonalcoholic beer.’ I’ve never been a beer drinker but when I had that nonalcoholic beer in my hand because it looked like alcohol, it put me at ease. I wasn’t as anxious. I wasn’t as worried that everyone was looking at me. Ever since then, when I go to a bar or restaurant, I will order a mocktail.”

Has sobriety been difficult?

“Every day it’s a struggle because you start to examine the people in your life, your friends. I had a lot of people that at the time I considered friends. But in reality, they were just drinking buddies. Once you quit drinking, it’s a lonely life. It leaves a hole inside you, a void. You spend your time trying to find something that will fill that void… I’m still trying to fill that void.”