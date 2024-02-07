Mike Breen and Walt “Clyde” Frazier have had plenty of highs and lows through the years covering the New York Knicks for MSG Network.

While they’re used to talking about the Knicks, they’re not so accustomed to talking about themselves, but they’ve had no choice this week.

Feb. 5 marked the 25th anniversary of the first Knicks game the pair worked for MSG. The team has been honoring them this week, and they’ve been featured in a number of articles.

Tuesday night brought more honors. As the pair did their on-court opening before New York’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart presented the pair with custom jerseys.

“Sorry to interrupt you, just wanted to say congratulations for 25 years, guys,” Brunson said.

“Appreciate everything ya’ll do,” Hart added, giving Frazier a pat on the shoulders.

25 incredible years of Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Mike Breen. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart present the duo with custom jerseys as Mike and Clyde fight off tears. @nyknicks | #NewYorkForever | @WaltFrazier pic.twitter.com/mzKJ5tMIhm — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 7, 2024

Breen and Frazier both admitted they’d be dealing with their emotions during the game.

“I’ve got a lot more to say to you over the course of the night,” Breen said, addressing Frazier. “My only goal is not to cry. So you’re going to have to help me with that.”

“I might be right with you, Mike,” Frazier said. “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years folks, but I’ve enjoyed the ride.”

MSG compiled a great video tribute to the duo.

Clyde & Breen … 25 years and counting as the voices of the @nyknicks on @MSGNetworks ???️?️ Huge congrats on a tremendous milestone! The anniversary celebration continues through tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/X5UxF7VaII — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 6, 2024

Breen flashed some wit while discussing the trip down memory lane with Frazier.

“After looking at all those pictures, the one conclusion I have,” Breen said, “is working with you really ages a man.”

[Knicks on MSG; MSG Network]