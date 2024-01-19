Credit: Inside the NBA on TNT

TNT captured a heartwarming moment between the NBA’s youngest player GG Jackson and Inside the NBA panelist Shaquille O’Neal on Monday, and on Thursday, the show uncovered the full story behind the viral video.

With Jackson’s Memphis Grizzlies again on TNT on Thursday, sideline reporter Jared Greenberg was able to interview Jackson after team shootaround. Greenberg found out that Jackson was so surprised because he believed he was being interviewed by local Grizzlies media. It was only when Shaq began speaking that Jackson realized he was live on national television with the legendary studio show.

According to Greenberg, when Jackson got back to his phone in the locker room, 910 text messages awaited him.

"I like winners" Jared Greenberg explains why Memphis Grizzlies rookie was so shocked to be interviewed by Shaq on Monday… and why he wasn't as starstruck by Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/N7DIJKEgsG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2024

After getting the details out of the way, Greenberg added one final nugget.

The reporter asked Jackson why he was so much more excited to hear O’Neal than to hear fellow panelist Charles Barkley. And the rookie had the perfect response.

“I like winners,” Jackson said according to Greenberg.

Now, this isn’t just pure disrespect. It’s really just a sign that Jackson is a true fan of the show.

Any Inside the NBA lover would know that Shaq and Barkley constantly feud over Barkley never winning a championship. Jackson may be 19, but he’s clearly a hoops junkie and an appreciator of the best sports studio show ever.

If he’s lucky, he just might get to join Inside the NBA again a time or two. The Grizzlies are without most of their starting lineup but have several more nationally televised games on the schedule down the stretch of the season.

[Inside the NBA]