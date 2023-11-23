Nov 22, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks on during a time out in the second half against the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to Thanksgiving food, sometimes it’s difficult to hold back your true emotions.

LaMelo Ball is no different.

Ball was doing a postgame interview after the Charlotte Hornets 117-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. He was asked about his favorite food on Thanksgiving. He didn’t hold back.

“I mean I got a chicken, the turkey, ham, s—, what else am I f—— with? That’s about it, maybe some other s—. Oh! Peach cobbler, the dessert, yeah — my girl be making that, smacking for sure,” he said.

Happy Thanksgiving LaMelo Ball ?? pic.twitter.com/DBhte7MKtO — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) November 23, 2023

Get him whatever he wants. Ball’s game is finally showing in recent play. He scored 38 points with eight rebounds and 13 assists after a slow start to the season.

Not to mention, the Hornets finished with a win after a 19-point deficit. It is the second straight game the Hornets had a comeback victory.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, the 22-year-old was averaging 25.3 points per game. Ball also became the second-fastest and third-youngest player in NBA history to make 500 3-pointers in his career.

LaMelo Ball is now the 2nd fastest and 3rd youngest player in NBA history to make 500 3-pointers ???@MELOD1P | @Lowes pic.twitter.com/TogECMuic5 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 21, 2023

According to Sports Illustrated, Duncan Robinson did the feat in 152 games while Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards did it at a younger age.

Either way, we at least know Ball will be eating very well on Turkey Day.