By Jessica Kleinschmidt on

When it comes to Thanksgiving food, sometimes it’s difficult to hold back your true emotions.

LaMelo Ball is no different.

Ball was doing a postgame interview after the Charlotte Hornets 117-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. He was asked about his favorite food on Thanksgiving. He didn’t hold back.

“I mean I got a chicken, the turkey, ham, s—, what else am I f—— with? That’s about it, maybe some other s—. Oh! Peach cobbler, the dessert, yeah — my girl be making that, smacking for sure,” he said.

Get him whatever he wants. Ball’s game is finally showing in recent play. He scored 38 points with eight rebounds and 13 assists after a slow start to the season.

Not to mention, the Hornets finished with a win after a 19-point deficit. It is the second straight game the Hornets had a comeback victory.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, the 22-year-old was averaging 25.3 points per game. Ball also became the second-fastest and third-youngest player in NBA history to make 500 3-pointers in his career.

According to Sports Illustrated, Duncan Robinson did the feat in 152 games while Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards did it at a younger age.

Either way, we at least know Ball will be eating very well on Turkey Day.

