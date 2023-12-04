Credit: Bally Sports Sothwest

The announcer jinx remains undefeated.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 116-109 on Saturday night, led by Kevin Durant, who put up 27 points, five assists, and two rebounds.

Durant also brought an impressive streak into the game. He had recently broken Devin Booker’s franchise single-season record of 60 consecutive free throws and seemed like nothing could stop him from making the new record something way bigger.

Enter Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica.

Durant headed to the line midway through the first quarter having made 67 straight free throws. He was ready to sink two more and bring that total to 69. That’s when the Bally Sports Southeast broadcaster just had to mention the streak, thereby dooming it to end. In fact, he didn’t even get through saying it before Durant missed his first free throw.

Announcer: "Durant has hit a franchise record 67 consecutive free throws." Kevin Durant: *misses free throw* pic.twitter.com/P6X3AE1Nc8 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 3, 2023

“Durant has hit a franchise record 67 consecutive free throws,” said Prancia as Durant’s shot clanged out.

“Good job, Petey,” added broadcasting partner Brevin Knight.

Durant would go on to miss another free throw on the night, finishing 5-7 from the line. He missed a free throw for the first time since a November 10 game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was perfect from the line in the eight games between that one and the Grizzlies win.

The Slim Reaper is still pretty money from the free throw line, shooting a little under 90% on the season while averaging 31 overall points per game.

