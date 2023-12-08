Jan 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The New Orleans Pelicans honored the memory of journalist Sekou Smith during a timeout in the second quarter of their game against the Washington Wizards at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In January 2021, long-time NBA writer and NBA TV analyst Sekou Smith passed away at 48 from complications from COVID-19. Many tributes to Smith poured in after that. Those included the Atlanta Hawks naming their press room after him and honoring him with an annual award and internship, his alma mater, Jackson State University, establishing a scholarship in his honor, and the NBA creating an annual internship in his name for a student from a historically-black college or university. And now, Smith’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has renamed part of his own street in his honor, following a request from his family.

Grand Rapids honors late NBA journalism legend Sekou Smith by naming a street after him in his hometown. Miss you brother. https://t.co/O54D9BJDir — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 7, 2023

Here’s more on that from Michael Kransz of MLive:

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Grand Rapids City Commission approved commemoratively designating Auburn Avenue SE from Lake Drive to Wealthy Street – the same block Smith was born and raised on – as Sekou Smith Way. The designation doesn’t change the street’s actual name or mailing address but allows for signage to indicate the commemorative designation. The request for the commemorative designation was submitted by Smith’s family. …Smith’s sister, Misti Stanton, told city commissioners Nov. 14 that even though Smith’s career took him away from Grand Rapids, his pride for Michigan’s second largest city never left him. “While his career as a sportswriter, commentator and media personality took him across the country and around the world he was always proud to be a product of Grand Rapids,” Stanton said. “He would tell people in his tall voice – because he wasn’t a very tall man – ‘I’m from Grand Rapids,’ that’s what he would say.”

Smith’s career included work for The Indianapolis Star from 2001-05, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 2005-09, and Turner Sports/NBA.com/NBA TV from 2009-21. The tributes around his passing from individuals and teams showed how much of an impact he made on so many. And it’s cool to see that impact now being recognized in his hometown and on his old street.

[MLive]