Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in a showdown that marked the first time that Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo have ever shared a court. And the first-ever showdown between two of the most unique players in NBA history included the perfect soundtrack, with TNT’s Kevin Harlan on the call.

At one point early in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo drove the lane, performed a spin move and threw down an impressive dunk. On the ensuing Spurs possession, Wembanyama took the ball at the top of the key, split a double team, threw the ball off the backboard from the free throw line and performed a dunk of his own.

“Woah!” Harland shouted. “He pulled the rabbit out of his hat right there.”

A ridiculous sequence from Giannis and Wemby, with Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller on the call for TNT. ??️? pic.twitter.com/0ZCrPOhDan — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

Harlan’s enthusiasm also rubbed off on TNT analyst Reggie Miller.

Wemby has Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller going wild. ??? https://t.co/EW333nd3Aj pic.twitter.com/RjQ3mm5qi4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

With the Bucks clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo attempted to ice the game by driving the lane, only to have his dunk attempt swatted by the Spurs’ 7-foot-4 rookie.

“Oh it’s knocked away by Wembanyama!” Harlan shouted. “Knocked away by Wembanyama!”

"OH IT'S KNOCKED AWAY BY WEMBANYAMA! KNOCKED AWAY BY WEMBANYAMA!" – Kevin Harlan on the call for Wemby rejecting Giannis at the rim pic.twitter.com/TjOOPohlmU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

Ultimately, Milwaukee would secure a 125-121 victory. But for most fans, the game’s outcome was secondary to the one-on-one matchup between two players with a combined 15-plus-foot wingspan.

Antetokounmpo finished the contest with 44 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, while Wembanyama posted a stat line of 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. Perhaps equally as impressive? Harlan’s call of the contest.

GIANNIS

WEMBY

KEVIN HARLAN pic.twitter.com/Fi4nDqNZJY — Wildes (@kevinwildes) January 5, 2024

kevin harlan should call every giannis vs wemby matchup until the end of time — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 5, 2024

Kevin harlan did the thing ? pic.twitter.com/n10nqAoV7R — Denver? (@doubledworth) January 5, 2024

The more I watch this, the more I realize it's perfect. The play is perfect from Victor Wembanyama.

The call is perfect from Kevin Harlan.

The bench reaction is perfect from Keldon Johnson. This is just a perfect highlight. https://t.co/Cteb1SSK4K — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) January 5, 2024

Kevin Harlan calling Wemby games absolutely rules — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) January 5, 2024

Kevin Harlan is the ? pic.twitter.com/Gak8Ltvkya — Splash Sports (@splashsports_) January 5, 2024

Unfortunately, the Bucks and Spurs won’t play again this season, as Wembanyama missed the initial matchup between the two teams on Dec. 19. Here’s to hoping that when the 2024-25 NBA schedule comes out, TNT finds itself with at least one of the showdowns between Milwaukee and San Antonio.

Who knows — perhaps it will provide Harlan with his evasive signature call.

[Awful Announcing on X]