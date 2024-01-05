Jan 4, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBAWarner Bros. DiscoveryBy Ben Axelrod on

The San Antonio Spurs hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in a showdown that marked the first time that Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo have ever shared a court. And the first-ever showdown between two of the most unique players in NBA history included the perfect soundtrack, with TNT’s Kevin Harlan on the call.

At one point early in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo drove the lane, performed a spin move and threw down an impressive dunk. On the ensuing Spurs possession, Wembanyama took the ball at the top of the key, split a double team, threw the ball off the backboard from the free throw line and performed a dunk of his own.

“Woah!” Harland shouted. “He pulled the rabbit out of his hat right there.”

Harlan’s enthusiasm also rubbed off on TNT analyst Reggie Miller.

With the Bucks clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo attempted to ice the game by driving the lane, only to have his dunk attempt swatted by the Spurs’ 7-foot-4 rookie.

“Oh it’s knocked away by Wembanyama!” Harlan shouted. “Knocked away by Wembanyama!”

Ultimately, Milwaukee would secure a 125-121 victory. But for most fans, the game’s outcome was secondary to the one-on-one matchup between two players with a combined 15-plus-foot wingspan.

Antetokounmpo finished the contest with 44 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, while Wembanyama posted a stat line of 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. Perhaps equally as impressive? Harlan’s call of the contest.

Unfortunately, the Bucks and Spurs won’t play again this season, as Wembanyama missed the initial matchup between the two teams on Dec. 19. Here’s to hoping that when the 2024-25 NBA schedule comes out, TNT finds itself with at least one of the showdowns between Milwaukee and San Antonio.

Who knows — perhaps it will provide Harlan with his evasive signature call.

[Awful Announcing on X]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod