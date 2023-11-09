Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; A general view after the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As a quote from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver emerged that he wants media coverage of the league to be “NFL-like,” news broke that the Association might be taking another page from the top sports league in the land.

According to Shams Charania, the league discussed potentially extending the NBA Draft format from one night to a two-night event as soon as next year.

“As part of meeting today with general managers, the NBA discussed possibility of extending Draft format to two days beginning as soon as 2024,” Charania posted on X, the popular website formerly known as Twitter.

On its surface, the NBA is looking to maximize exposure for what it believes to be a big event. The NBA Draft annually features the top collegiate or international draft-eligible prospects. For decades, the lottery has been the key attraction. The worst teams in the league, 1-14, enter a lottery each year with ping-pong balls deciding the fate of franchises. Lottery picks are seen as the most valued, with elite collegiate prospects commonly referred to as “future lottery picks.”

That fact may interfere greatly with a plan to broadcast a two-night NBA Draft. Finding interest for the second round of the Draft isn’t so easy. Comparatively speaking, it’s probably really unfair to juxtapose the NBA and the NFL. College football has allowed for connections to be established from fan to player. Players will stay longer, at least three years, and their names are out there even with the transfer portal. There’s also a significant nationwide interest in college football, as television ratings will often show. You’ll know a name or several while watching all seven rounds of the NFL Draft. College football is on practically every day in the month of November.

You can’t really say the same about college basketball. The audiences are diminished, and the game has dealt with issues over the years. While the one-and-done rule has allowed maximum player freedom, it’s undoubtedly hurt the college game. It’s hard to establish any connection when players only play for five months out of a calendar year with a school before heading to the pros. That’s to say nothing of the upshot in international-born prospects either. Not every NBA fan is dialed into what’s happening in Asia or Europe, and expecting everyone to be is Herculean.

It doesn’t sound like an idea that should make it off the cutting room floor, but that’s never stopped anybody before. So perhaps that’s the way the wind will blow.

[Shams Charania]