Charlotte Hornets radio play by play broadcaster John Focke has been indefinitely suspended by the team after a tweet on Monday about the Denver Nuggets that did not include the word “Nuggets,” but instead a similarly spelled, very different word.

Here’s a screencap of his tweet, via Reddit.

That is….well, not good. I’m not going to speculate on Focke’s intent, but typo or not, that just isn’t acceptable.

The Hornets, one of the teams not invited into the NBA’s Orlando bubble, quickly issued a statement, indefinitely suspending Focke, via the Charlotte Observer.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke. As an organization, we do not condone this type of language,” the Hornets’ statement said via Twitter. “John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”

Focke apologized (to those he offended) on Monday night.

This past season was Focke’s first year with the Hornets following a run in Minnesota with the Timberwolves and Lynx.

I’m not going to judge Focke’s intentions or dive into the nuances of autocorrect, but he should have caught the typo and corrected it. The fact that he didn’t, regardless of intent, really left the Hornets with no choice but to do something, and an indefinite suspension (regardless of the fact that he won’t be calling Hornets games for awhile anyway) seems right before they make a more definitive decision.

[Reddit, Charlotte Observer]