The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks in stunning fashion Tuesday on a 60-foot shot at the buzzer, and announcers for both teams could not hide their shock at the incredible finish.

The Cavs trailed by one point with two seconds remaining. Bally Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer John Michael set the dire scenario as guard Max Strus made the inbounds pass, then got the ball right back.

“Two seconds left, the Cavs are out of timeouts, they have to go 94 feet. Strus from midcourt … oooh ohhh ohh ohh! Do you believe this?” Michael yelled.

“My goodness!” color analyst Austin Carr exclaimed.

“Max Strus, from midcourt, has won it for the Cavaliers!” Strus said as the Bally Sports broadcast showed the celebration.

“The Cavaliers called up heaven for a prayer, and it is answered!” Carr added, giving an accurate analysis of the play.

Mavericks play-by-play man Mark Followill was equally stunned, but not in a good way, in the call on Bally Sports Southwest.

“Oh no! Oh no! Oh no! Max Strus — I don’t believe it!” Followill said.

Tim Alcorn, working play-by-play for the Cavaliers radio network, had a more difficult task, trying to paint the improbable ending only with words. He painted a masterpiece.

“Half-court shot … Good! Good! He hit it!” Alcorn screamed. “Cavs win!

“Strus hit nothing but net! Strus, on the loose, with the game winner!”

Most basketball announcers go their entire career without calling a long-distance game winner like Strus’ miracle shot. In fact, it is the second-longest game-winning shot in NBA history, trailing only Devonte’ Graham’s 61–foot buzzer-beater for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021.

