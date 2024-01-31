Mar 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A general view of game action between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Dave King, former longtime managing editor of Bright Side of the Sun, SB Nation’s Phoenix Suns blog, passed away at 56.

King had been battling stage IV melanoma, which had spread to his brain.

King managed Bright Side of the Sun from 2010-2023.

John Voita, who took King’s spot as the site’s managing editor in 2023, penned a moving tribute to his friend Tuesday.

“The Phoenix Suns community has lost an influential voice as Dave, who always provided an insightful perspective on the team in a digestible tone, authored over 2,800 articles for Bright Side of the Sun during his tenure with the site. He served as the managing editor from 2010 to 2023, including during the historic run to the 2021 NBA Finals,” Voita wrote.

“Dave guided his readers through the potholes during some of the toughest days in the Suns’ history, as many of those teams in the mid-2010s were less than stellar. His levity, combined with a realistic perspective and level-headed understanding of who and what the team was, provided sanity to a fan base in turmoil. He was straightforward with his analysis, quick-witted with his words, and enthusiastic about his Suns.”

Suns owner Mat Ishbia also released a statement Tuesday on King’s passing: “I am saddened today to learn of the passing of Davie King, longtime managing editor of Bright Side of the Sun. Dave’s passionate coverage of the Suns brought our fans together, and his work to give back to the community was extraordinary. My thoughts are with his family and the entire Suns community. Dave will be missed.”

Some additional tributes poured in as those in sports media paid their respects to King.

I like many who covered the Suns over the years would not be where I am without @DaveKingNBA and his generosity, patience and creativity I am really going to miss watching games with him and catching up on life The Suns community isn’t going to be the same without him — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) January 30, 2024

I’ve had a lot of trouble processing this news the past few weeks. Dave will be missed more than he knows and his impact goes far beyond basketball. One of the best humans I’ve met. Rest Easy, Dave. The OG of Suns Twitter forever. https://t.co/a8ZwPYxa4S pic.twitter.com/S2VsmAw8gx — Zona (@AZSportsZone) January 30, 2024

Dave was a first-class journalist & human being. I was very saddened to learn about his illness. To me he was the face of a truly great product in Bright Side of the Sun. The staff at BSOS is tremendous and my thoughts are with all of you. I know you will keep his vision going. https://t.co/6bpe1eRsv4 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 30, 2024

Suns media lost a giant in Dave King. An immeasurable loss for all of us. I had the pleasure of working with Dave throughout my entire time with the Suns and game nights will never be the same without him. Keeping his family in our thoughts. https://t.co/f9showevll — Palmer Black (@PalmerBlackPHX) January 30, 2024

Thinking of Dave King's family RN. There were few sites that catered to Suns fans dating back to OG sports internet days and BSotS is still going strong, fostering that community. BSotS also gave people a huge platform in this industry. — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) January 30, 2024

King also founded Bright Side Night, an annual fundraising partnership between the website and the Suns designed to help underprivileged children experience a Suns game in person. Since its launch in 2017, over 23,000 kids have participated in the event.

