Understanding an athlete’s background can be crucial when interpreting pregame attire. And while Jrue Holiday hasn’t been in Boston long, he’s still played in 53 games with his new team after being traded twice last offseason.

Ideally, a social media admin would know that Holiday’s wife, Lauren Holiday (Cheney), is a former U.S. Women’s National Team star. This would have prevented the misidentification of his U.S. Soccer jersey (featuring her iconic No. 12) as a men’s jersey.

And while attire proved to be a playful hint about the halftime announcement of the U.S. men’s national team’s friendly against Brazil, the response to the Celtics’ apparent gaffe was anything but playful.

 

To be fair to the Boston Celtics’ social media team, Holiday’s jersey is missing the four golden accents that mark the women’s team’s impressive four World Cup championships. Presumably, Holiday is wearing a men’s custom jersey intended to represent Lauren. That’s no disrespect to Miles Robinson, who is an outstanding player in his own right. But it’s unlikely Holiday would be repping a 26-year-old center-back for F.C. Cincinnati instead of, you know, his wife.

Surprisingly, by this point in the season, the admin hasn’t acknowledged Jrue Holiday’s wife, Lauren, a celebrated former U.S. Women’s National Team player. Her impressive accolades include a World Cup win, two Olympic gold medals, and a 2014 NWSL championship, and she’s well-known for wearing the No. 12.

Maybe it was a simple oversight. But that will not fly on social media.

