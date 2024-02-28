Credit: Boston Celtics

Understanding an athlete’s background can be crucial when interpreting pregame attire. And while Jrue Holiday hasn’t been in Boston long, he’s still played in 53 games with his new team after being traded twice last offseason.

Ideally, a social media admin would know that Holiday’s wife, Lauren Holiday (Cheney), is a former U.S. Women’s National Team star. This would have prevented the misidentification of his U.S. Soccer jersey (featuring her iconic No. 12) as a men’s jersey.

And while attire proved to be a playful hint about the halftime announcement of the U.S. men’s national team’s friendly against Brazil, the response to the Celtics’ apparent gaffe was anything but playful.

Um…. his wife Lauren Holiday — the two-time World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist — wore No. 12 for the US WOMEN'S national team, so my guess is if he's repping anyone, it's her (no offense to defender Miles Robinson but…. come on now). https://t.co/YBW1kJZRvh — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) February 28, 2024

More likely he was repping former @USWNT star Lauren Holiday — his wife. https://t.co/nb4lZ0mVxJ pic.twitter.com/PQf0Hc0Sq9 — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) February 28, 2024

So uhhhh I think I know why Jrue Holiday ended up with the MNT kit despite the whole thing with you know, his wife, the former WNT player classic @Nike and @ussoccer, once again https://t.co/czOKJ1pwnn pic.twitter.com/GMgOUobPQV — Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) February 28, 2024

Jrue Holiday is married to 2-time Gold Medalist and World Cup winner, former #12 for the @USWNT, Lauren Cheney Holiday, hope this helps ??? https://t.co/Hzks50U19Q — Aaron West (@oeste) February 28, 2024

Let me help you with this– @USWNT — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 28, 2024

That is Lauren Nicole Cheney Holiday's number, please. https://t.co/5GL2FcIegl — Black Mother Dorthy ? – Openly Vaxxed (@SouthernSylvs) February 28, 2024

so close yet so far on the @ https://t.co/0X40IDzjct — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) February 28, 2024

To be fair to the Boston Celtics’ social media team, Holiday’s jersey is missing the four golden accents that mark the women’s team’s impressive four World Cup championships. Presumably, Holiday is wearing a men’s custom jersey intended to represent Lauren. That’s no disrespect to Miles Robinson, who is an outstanding player in his own right. But it’s unlikely Holiday would be repping a 26-year-old center-back for F.C. Cincinnati instead of, you know, his wife.

Surprisingly, by this point in the season, the admin hasn’t acknowledged Jrue Holiday’s wife, Lauren, a celebrated former U.S. Women’s National Team player. Her impressive accolades include a World Cup win, two Olympic gold medals, and a 2014 NWSL championship, and she’s well-known for wearing the No. 12.

Maybe it was a simple oversight. But that will not fly on social media.

[Boston Celtics on Twitter/X]