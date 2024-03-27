Credit: Paw Patrol

Add “cartoon character” to the running list of accolades for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

An announcement on Tuesday revealed that the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player will be animated – literally – this summer. Judge will make a guest appearance on the popular PAW Patrol spin-off, Rubble & Crew.

Major League Baseball announced the appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

The post on the MLB X account features a brief synopsis of the episode in which the Yankee slugger will appear.

“In the episode, titled ‘The Crew Builds a Ballpark,’ Judge isn’t able to attend a home run derby, so Rubble and friends help him build a ballpark to host the derby in Builder Cove,” it read.

It sounds pretty humorous at the level it’s trying to reach, so it’s a smashing idea for all involved.

Several integrations have been made recently to try to get kids into sports on television, so it’s no surprise that another development is a crossover.

The Yankees are no stranger to crossovers through children’s television either. Several Yankees, Joe Torre among them, have appeared before on Sesame Street. And while not a children’s show per se, some will recall Don Mattingly’s memorable appearance in “Homer at the Bat,” one of the most popular episodes of The Simpsons.

No word on whether or not Judge will have to trim those sideburns during his animated appearance.

