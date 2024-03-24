Credit: Jomboy Media on Twitter/X, Twitter/X user BoleCBridges

The Portland Pickles have opened a bar. In the bar there is a direct reference to one of the most famous — or infamous — calls in Major League Baseball history.

The Pickles, who play West Coast League, a woodbat collegiate summer league, have opened a bar, Portland Pickles Public House. And nearly four years after Thom Brennaman’s on-air apology was interrupted by his call of a solo home run by Nick Castellanos, the bar marks that moment in a special way.

Anyone going up the stairs can read the famous call, step-by-step.

The Portland Pickles opened a bar and these are the stairs 😭 (via @bolecridges) pic.twitter.com/fDyJtkF4KW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 24, 2024

In case anyone does not know about the incident or has forgotten what happened, Brennaman was calling a 2020 game between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds in 2020. At the time, he was an announcer for Fox Sports Ohio, as it was then known. Not knowing that he was on the air, Brennaman used a homophobic slur, referring to “One of the *** capitals of the world. Understandably, that drew a lot of backlash and Brennaman was eventually replaced.

Before he left, though, he issued an apology. In the middle of the apology, Castellanos homered, something he has a knack for doing in somber moments.

