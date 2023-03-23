Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame radio voice Eric Nadel will miss the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season to focus on his mental health.

Nadel issued a statement on Wednesday, explaining that he’s currently receiving treatment as he deals with anxiety, insomnia and depression. In Nadel’s absence, the Rangers radio booth will be occupied by announcers Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler.

Sending our love and support to @nadeler. 💙 We look forward to your return to the radio booth! pic.twitter.com/EhtuFZmJwj — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 22, 2023



“As many of you know, for years I have been an advocate for those with mental health issues,” Nadel wrote in his statement. “I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love. So, I regret to say I will not be in the broadcast booth when the season starts.

“I am receiving treatment as I go through the healing process and encourage others with similar issues to reach out for help.

“I am tremendously grateful to Matt [Hicks] and Jared [Sandler] for the superb job they are doing in my absence. Rangers’ management has been wonderful to me. I thank them for their concern, kindness and understanding. Rangers’ fans have always given me tremendous support, and I ask for their continued support at this time and in the future.”

The 71-year-old announcer joined the Rangers in 1979 and became their lead radio voice in 1995, signing a lifetime contract with the team in 2006. He was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2012, and in 2014, Nadel was honored with the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Nadel and Hicks have been paired together in the booth since 2012, with Sandler serving as the studio host and backup play-by-play announcer.

No timetable was provided for Nadel’s absence as he focuses on getting healthy before returning to the Rangers for his 45th season as a member of their broadcast crew. Only two current MLB broadcasters have had longer tenures with their teams. Denny Matthews has been the Kansas City Royals play-by-play voice since their inception in 1969 and Bob Uecker joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 1971.

PSA: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and needs help, the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline can be reached at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Texas Rangers]