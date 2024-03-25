[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] March 20, 2024; Seoul, SOUTH KOREA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani reacts after playing against the San Diego Padres during a MLB regular season Seoul Series game at Gocheok Sky Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will address the media on Monday, marking his first public comments since Major League Baseball announced Friday it would be investigating the gambling scandal surrounding Ohtani and former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

It’s unknown what time Ohtani will address the media, as the Dodgers aren’t scheduled to play until the evening. It’s also unknown if Ohtani will take questions or if he’ll just be reading a statement.

Shohei Ohtani will address the media on Monday, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/KUSwFPYxtF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 24, 2024

Shortly after Los Angeles’ season-opening win against the San Diego Padres last Wednesday in South Korea, ESPN published a story alleging Mizuhara stole money from Ohtani to pay off massive gambling debts. Details surrounding Ohtani’s knowledge of the gambling debts changed in the telling as Ohtani’s camp and the Dodgers attempted to distance themselves from Mizuhara.

The Dodgers fired Mizuhara while the team was still overseas.

After initially saying there would be no investigation, MLB’s tune changed Friday evening while most were watching the NCAA Tournament, as the league announced it would investigate the situation.

MLB announces investigation into allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara…. pic.twitter.com/f90AqvOobp — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 22, 2024

On the field, Ohtani seems unfazed by everything. Before Sunday night’s game between the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani took the time to talk to his former teammates and was all smiles.

Shohei Ohtani catching up with his former teammates pic.twitter.com/9YQJ6x4jDP — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 24, 2024

Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December, the largest MLB free-agent contract in history, by far.

As of right now, Ohtani isn’t suspended from Major League Baseball and will presumably be in the lineup for the Dodgers when they return to regular-season action Thursday at Dodger Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals.

