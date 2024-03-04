Credit: Root Sports Northwest

Typically umpires rule the baseball diamond. But for the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners ahead of the first pitch in Saturday’s exhibition game, it was the broadcasters who took over.

Padres color analyst Mark Grant, who calls games on the team’s streaming service, could be overheard giving the all-clear to the home-plate umpire as the broadcast came back from a commercial break to open San Diego’s Cactus League Spring Training game against Seattle.

“That’s why I love the umpires,” Grant chuckled as his partner Don Orsillo explained the situation. “I thought one of two things. He’s gonna hold it, or he’s gonna eject me from the ballpark.”

After the umps tried to start the exhibition early, Grant apparently shouted down to them to wait up. The broadcast tandem was calling the game for Padres fans as well as Mariners fans via Root Sports Northwest.

Grant was able to get the attention of two umps, who obliged him.

According to Grant, even Padres catcher Luis Campusano got in on the effort and took Grant’s side.

While upwards of 8,000 fans showed up for the Sunday game at Peoria Sports Complex outside of Phoenix, there were undoubtedly thousands more along the west coast tuned in on television. The former Padres pitcher Grant had them in mind as he took over the proceedings and managed to delay first pitch for the viewers at home.

This could only happen in Spring Training. The small, intimate venues are heaven for baseball fans. But they also make for some unique settings for pro sports. Where else outside of a high school could the ump hear up to the broadcast booth?

