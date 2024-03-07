WFAN radio host Sal Licata explains on SportsNet New York (SNY) why he’s convinced Juan Soto will sign with the New York Mets in 2025.

Sal Licata has drawn the ire of New York Mets fans for making promises the team can’t fulfill and later denying responsibility for them.

As you might recall, in a not-so-surprising turn of events, the WFAN host confidently called the National League East race over for the Mets on May 31, 2022. Boasting a strong 34-17 record, the Mets led by a comfortable 10.5 games against the Atlanta Braves (23-27). However, the season took a dramatic shift. Despite achieving one of the best regular seasons in their history with 101 wins, the Mets fell short of the division title and exited the playoffs early. Interestingly, the WFAN host’s declaration became a motivational force for the Braves, who ended up winning the division.

The third-place team, the Philadelphia Phillies, would go on to win the NL pennant; go figure.

But now, for some reason, Licata has put himself directly in the line of fire yet again. He recently was on SportsNet New York (SNY) and decided to take it a step further, casting expectation that this time next year, Juan Soto would be donning the Orange & Blue. Yes, the same Soto who was acquired by the Yankees this past offseason and has yet to play a regular-season game in pinstripes or Yankee Stadium, for that matter.

“Say it with me, Mets fans, ‘Soto.’ I am convinced, now more than ever, that Juan Soto is going to be a Met next year. I felt this way for a while, way before the Yankees traded for Soto. Steve Cohen wants to win; he wants to make the Mets premier organization. There is no way for the Mets to make up the difference, as far as the historical success that the Yankees have had. But there is one move, just one move, that could shift the balance of powers for years to come — Soto. And Steve Cohen knows it. Juan Soto will be a Met next season.”

"I am convinced now more than ever that Juan Soto is going to be a Met next year" – @sal_licata https://t.co/fndeVsFln1 ➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac pic.twitter.com/t4cTbM2YTd — SNY (@SNYtv) March 6, 2024

While the Mets certainly have a strong shot at signing Juan Soto next offseason due to owner Steve Cohen’s financial resources and significant payroll openings in 2025, it’s important to remember that similar predictions haven’t always panned out. However, the potential for a hefty contract and decreased competition from other teams make a Mets-Soto pairing a realistic possibility.

So, yes, it’s entirely possible that Licata could be right.

But sitting in the first week of March when Opening Day isn’t even around the corner — we still have another three weeks to go — is just an absurd proclamation to make. It begs the question of why he’s calling his shot like Babe Ruth here when there’s a chance he can have egg on his face — yet again.

But this is also the same radio host who said he wasn’t a clown while actively wearing a clown suit.

We could theoretically connect the Mets to every single premier free agent. But if the money is somewhat similar and Soto enjoys playing in the Bronx, why would he choose to play in Queens? Sure, other factors are at play here, and Soto could have a bad experience with the Bronx Bombers. But we haven’t even made close to a dent in Spring Training, and we’re talking about where the 25-year-old Dominican outfielder will play next season. Let him first get a Bronx jeer and a roll call at Yankee Stadium.

Sheesh…

[SNY tv on Twitter/X]