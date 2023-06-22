Comedian Bill Burr on NESN's broadcast of the Boston Red Sox.
Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field featured a guest in the NESN broadcast booth that was undoubtedly charismatic.

Comedian Bill Burr, a native of Canton, Massachusetts, joined Dave O’Brien and Kevin Youkilis in the booth on Wednesday. As you would expect with a comedian helping broadcast a baseball game, things got off the rails pretty quickly.

O’Brien introduced him before the game to those at home watching, revealing that Burr was actually in between stops on his comedy tour.

“We are so pumped to have Bill Burr with us. He has been in the booth with Youk’ and I on a couple of occasions. We had such a great time, and I frankly cannot believe you are here.”

As things got going, it was very clear from the start that this would not be an ordinary baseball broadcast. Early on in the game, Burr stated that the combination of outfielder Alex Verdugo and designated hitter Justin Turner hitting back-to-back in the Red Sox lineup was “a little ginger power.”

Burr then hilariously roasted the idea of analytics in baseball, asking if “a nerd with a laptop” could pull up a stat for him.

He later made a joke at the expense of home plate umpire David Rackley, saying that he looked like former NHL player Lindy Ruff with all of his padding on behind the plate.

As expected, plenty of viewers at home absolutely loved Burr’s impact on the broadcast.

Others however prefer a more traditional broadcast focusing more on the game.

His impact on the broadcast was certainly interesting to say the least. As most comedians typically do, he toed the line with what is appropriate on television with some of his jokes, making a number of references to potential crimes.

For those who weren’t a fan of Burr’s appearance, it will likely not be something that we see become a regular occurrence. However, those who do like Burr certainly were in for a treat on Wednesday night.

