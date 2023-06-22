Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field featured a guest in the NESN broadcast booth that was undoubtedly charismatic.

Comedian Bill Burr, a native of Canton, Massachusetts, joined Dave O’Brien and Kevin Youkilis in the booth on Wednesday. As you would expect with a comedian helping broadcast a baseball game, things got off the rails pretty quickly.

O’Brien introduced him before the game to those at home watching, revealing that Burr was actually in between stops on his comedy tour.

“We are so pumped to have Bill Burr with us. He has been in the booth with Youk’ and I on a couple of occasions. We had such a great time, and I frankly cannot believe you are here.”

When @billburr joins the crew for a day ? pic.twitter.com/e5kE5hESSf — NESN (@NESN) June 21, 2023

As things got going, it was very clear from the start that this would not be an ordinary baseball broadcast. Early on in the game, Burr stated that the combination of outfielder Alex Verdugo and designated hitter Justin Turner hitting back-to-back in the Red Sox lineup was “a little ginger power.”

Bill Burr just called Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner hitting back-to-back in the Red Sox lineup "a little ginger power!" — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) June 21, 2023

Burr then hilariously roasted the idea of analytics in baseball, asking if “a nerd with a laptop” could pull up a stat for him.

Bill Burr is gold in the booth pic.twitter.com/9bYTgQ6Gmk — The Pesky Report (39-35) (@PeskyReport) June 22, 2023

He later made a joke at the expense of home plate umpire David Rackley, saying that he looked like former NHL player Lindy Ruff with all of his padding on behind the plate.

During the Redsox/Twins game Bill Burr makes a Lindy Ruff joke and talks about his apparent nickname #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/OiKAIyLhUE — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) June 22, 2023

As expected, plenty of viewers at home absolutely loved Burr’s impact on the broadcast.

Bill Burr to the Red Sox broadcast booth full time please. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 22, 2023

Bill Burr already has the best call in the Red Sox booth this season. Only took 3 innings. — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) June 22, 2023

The only bad part about Bill Burr being in the Red Sox booth is that I want it every night now — Lorenzo (@wegoticezo) June 22, 2023

Others however prefer a more traditional broadcast focusing more on the game.

Simple thought on how to improve the Red Sox broadcast on NESN — Mike Monaco every night, Bill Burr never again. Gimmick special guests just aren't all that entertaining. — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) June 21, 2023

I like Bill Burr as a comedian. Not as much in the broadcast booth at Red Sox games. — AJ (@NCSox) June 22, 2023

His impact on the broadcast was certainly interesting to say the least. As most comedians typically do, he toed the line with what is appropriate on television with some of his jokes, making a number of references to potential crimes.

Some Bill Burr highlights on the Red Sox Broadcast so far. • Joke about killing your wife and how to dump a body

• Drunk driving references

• Cheating with an Apple Watch It’s only the 5th inning. ? pic.twitter.com/7TgLk0uyQA — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) June 22, 2023

For those who weren’t a fan of Burr’s appearance, it will likely not be something that we see become a regular occurrence. However, those who do like Burr certainly were in for a treat on Wednesday night.

