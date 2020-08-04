The 2020 MLB season has seen plenty of odd things, from games postponed or relocated thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic to players suddenly opting out to other players saying they’re quitting and then walking that back. But Tuesday still provided something new. That would be a “drone delay” in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Minnesota Twins game, thanks to an unauthorized drone flying around Target Field. Here’s video of that from Fox Sports North’s Marney Geller:

Drone delay at Target Field. This is very bizarre ??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/U7kRG1a9Rz — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) August 4, 2020

Here’s how this looked on the broadcast, via CJ Fogler:

We have a drone delay at Target Field pic.twitter.com/qLHAKWGSds — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 4, 2020

And some tweets on that:

We are in a…drone delay. We don't know. AL baseball is weird. — Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2020

While we're apparently in a, uh, drone delay, please enjoy another photo of the Boomstick at work. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/36Dl7AHKh4 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 4, 2020

Because 2020 is totally normal and fine, the Twins just rushed off the field with two outs in the fifth inning because a drone is flying over the field. A drone delay. Everything is fine. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 4, 2020

The drone came in and Twins CF Byron Buxton alerted. Players threw balls at it before it left. Delay was about 5-10 minutes. — Nick Herfordt (@_eephuspitch) August 4, 2020

The drone was then hovering over the field. Players in the bullpen began to try and pelt it with baseballs. They missed. The drone appears to have disappeared into the Ramp A parking lot. That guy is totally getting arrested. — danhayesmlb (@DanHayesMLB) August 4, 2020

Players left the field real quick because there is a drone flying over the field.

Justin Morneau: “This is my first career drone delay.” ??? #MNTwins — Tina (@peazyt) August 4, 2020

If you had MLB drone delay in your 2020 Bingo card, you probably just won the blackout game. pic.twitter.com/GS4oIifGFM — C. Lee (@C__Lee) August 4, 2020

That’s certainly an unusual development. And a way for 2020 baseball to get even stranger.