A drone at the Twins' Target Field on August 4, 2020.
MLBBy Andrew Bucholtz on

The 2020 MLB season has seen plenty of odd things, from games postponed or relocated thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic to players suddenly opting out to other players saying they’re quitting and then walking that back. But Tuesday still provided something new. That would be a “drone delay” in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Minnesota Twins game, thanks to an unauthorized drone flying around Target Field. Here’s video of that from Fox Sports North’s Marney Geller:

Here’s how this looked on the broadcast, via CJ Fogler:

And some tweets on that:

That’s certainly an unusual development. And a way for 2020 baseball to get even stranger.

