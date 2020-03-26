With most sports postponed or canceled thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus, many in sports media have been changing what they’re working on. That includes broadcasters, with some, like Fox’s Joe Buck, even pivoting to calling play-by-play of everyday moments. The Oakland Athletics have put their own unique twist on that, getting their regular broadcasters to call packages of “games” based on submitted footage of people playing baseball. Here’s their initial request from last week:

Your home videos narrated by our broadcasters!

Send us a video of your fam passing time with baseball, whether that's a mini living room game or BP in the backyard, and our broadcasters will record play-by-play of your clip for a highlight package to be released next week! pic.twitter.com/iqKCd6D8Wk — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 20, 2020

On Wednesday, the Athletics’ account released several remarkable videos of their broadcasters calling submitted footage:

We asked, you stayed safe at home and delivered. @vincebaseball gets the call for game one of our Home Game series. pic.twitter.com/MU2bcQkHEX — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 25, 2020

No classic Ray Fosse 'wow', but plenty of baseball in our third Home Game. pic.twitter.com/KOuXcTHpGN — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 25, 2020

And that baby is GONE! Glen Kuiper is on the mic for our fourth Home Game. pic.twitter.com/m8FUrs0m8w — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 25, 2020

From players in our Future A's program presented by Kaiser Permanente, to family games in the backyard, the best way to stay safe at home is with baseball and @KenKorachRadio on the mic. pic.twitter.com/pnZ8695D3e — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 25, 2020

This is a great idea, and a great execution of it. It’s awesome to hear Vince Cotroneo breaking down what happens when third base blows into the pool, and Glen Kuiper weighing in with “How ’bout the slow trot around the dinner table?!” Credit to the Athletics for coming up with a fun way to keep their broadcasters interacting with their fans during these times.

