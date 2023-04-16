No stadium in Major League Baseball is quite like the Oakland Coliseum. Normally, that comment is reserved for the players talking about the stadium’s odd dimensions, most notably its massive amounts of foul territory.

But sometimes, the uniqueness of the Coliseum is felt by announcers. That was the case on Friday night for the SNY crew of Gary Cohen and Ron Darling.

During Friday night’s game between the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics, Cohen detailed that a possum had made itself a home in a wall in Oakland’s visiting announce booth. He shared a story from Los Angeles Angels play-by-play man, Wayne Randazzo that in the Opening Night game between the Angels and Athletics, the possum “made an appearance, during the game, in their booth.”

After the A’s hosted the Angels then the Cleveland Guardians, they went on the road. During that time, the possum got even more comfortable. Because Cohen then shared that when the SNY tech team arrived on Friday to get the booth ready for the game, an odor from “the possum having done his business” hit them. With that, they went to another booth.

Last night, Gary and Ron shared the story of how they got moved out of the visiting television booth thanks to a possum ? pic.twitter.com/t3aK3siEzT — SNY (@SNYtv) April 15, 2023

This is not the first time we’ve heard of the possum. As Cohen mentioned, the SNY announcers heard about it during a September series in 2022. In August, New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay detailed his experiences with the Coliseum’s possum.

The A’s and their front office have long made it known that staying at the Oakland Coliseum can’t be a long-term solution for the team. From the sounds of things, visiting announcers wouldn’t argue.

[Photo Credit: SNY]