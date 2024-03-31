CREDIT: FuzzyFromYT

The Major League Baseball season has barely started, and the New York Mets have already been marred in controversy.

In Friday’s Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took offense to what he felt was a dirty slide into second base by Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, causing the benches to briefly clear after a skirmish that mostly involved McNeil screaming at Hoskins, who did a cry baby face when he got back to the dugout.

Brewers-Mets bench-clearing drama! New York's Jeff McNeil was livid over a slide at second base from Milwaukee's Rhys Hoskins. McNeil voiced his displeasure for several minutes and Hoskins gave a crybaby mimicking gesture back. After review, there was no slide violation. pic.twitter.com/UXnjF818NQ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 29, 2024

Hoskins responded Saturday in a big way, socking a two-run home run to put the Brewers up 5-1 in the third inning, marking his first home run with the team.

Rhys Hoskins connects for his 1st @Brewers home run! pic.twitter.com/zKsGo6xOQ8 — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2024

The Mets responded later in the game by throwing behind Hoskins in an attempt to send a message, which is an interesting strategy compared to just getting the player out.

While all of this was going on, Mets prospect Mark Vientos, who many expected to make the big league team out of Spring Training, went on Instagram and ‘liked’ a post about Hoskins’ home run against the team.

Mark Vientos, who wasn’t happy about being optioned by the Mets, just liked a video of Rhys Hoskins going yard against the Mets 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/M4zW3Hh3CS — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) March 30, 2024

While it’s entirely possible that Vientos had an accidental ‘like’ situation here, it makes you think when you consider all elements.

To Vientos’ credit, he let his play do the talking Saturday, going 2-3 with a home run and a double in the Syracuse Mets 6-2 loss to the Rochester Red Wings.

[MLB, FuzzyFromYT]