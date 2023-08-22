Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; MLB annalist Kevin Millar talks prior to game six of the 2021 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall drilled a three-run home run in the first inning of Monday night’s game against the Houston Astros. And Kevin Millar, who was calling the game for NESN, must have had a Magic 8 Ball in the booth.

With two on and two out, Duvall dug into the batter’s box for the 1-1 offering from Houston pitcher Cristian Javier. Just before Javier began his throwing motion, Millar made a crystal clear prediction, saying “Duvall’s going deep.”

Duvall then drilled the 1-1 pitch well over the Crawford Boxes in left field for a no-doubt home run. Millar seemed surprised himself, screaming “WHAT?” twice after Duvall made contact.

Kevin Millar: "Duvall's going deep."

Next Pitch:pic.twitter.com/V8dtRkHPH6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2023

This is not Millar’s first moment of clairvoyance.

In 2004, Millar was the first baseman for the Red Sox team that faced a daunting and seemingly impossible hurdle as the New York Yankees led the American League Championship Series 3-0. To that point, no MLB team had ever overcome that deficit.

But prior to Game 4, Millar was seen telling anyone who’d listen, “Don’t let us win tonight,” reasoning that, if the Sox won Game 4, the matchups in Games 5-7 worked in Boston’s favor. At the time, it seemed like nothing more than a pipe dream. Three days later, Millar’s optimism was proven well-founded.

Knowing that, if Millar wanted to predict the next set of Powerball numbers, nobody would stand in his way.