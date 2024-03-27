Credit: Foul Territory

After announcing the addition of Trevor May, the longtime MLB relief pitcher turned Twitch streamer, earlier this month, Foul Territory has now added another former pitcher to the fold.

Awful Announcing has learned that Jonathan Papelbon, a former Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, and Philadelphia Phillies closer, is the latest former player and personality to join Foul Territory’s lineup of contributors. Longtime MLB host and reporter Alanna Rizzo was also added to the Foul Territory fold recently.

“I’m pumped to join the Foul Territory Podcast and join the already badass talent of former major leaguers and bring real talk with no bull**** on the year in baseball,” Papelbon told AA. “Oh, and also give out baseball gambling winners, making our fans on the podcast rich as hell!!”

A familiar face on NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts, Papelbon, who has made several recurring appearances on Foul Territory, recently took aim at his former teammate Anthony Rendon. They were Washington Nationals teammates in 2015 and 2016. Papelbon criticized Rendon’s work ethic and competitive drive, claiming he witnessed a lack of effort from Rendon during their time together.

During an extensive MLB career (2005-16), Papelbon was a dominant relief pitcher, especially during his time with Boston. He holds Red Sox rookie save records and was a lights-out closer, racking up six All-Star appearances and a World Series title. His career extended beyond Boston, with him also setting a saves record for the Phillies.

Papelbon, known for his outspoken personality, will add his voice to a growing cast of former players on this popular baseball show and podcast.