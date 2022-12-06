MLB insider Jon Heyman had one hell of a time on Tuesday afternoon.

First, he tweeted that “Arson” Judge was signing with the San Francisco Giants.

Then he deleted that tweet, clarifying that *Aaron* Judge was signing with the Giants.

Minutes later, he retracted *that* story, saying that the Giants still hadn’t heard from Judge.

Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Baseball Reference proceeded to add “Arson Judge” to Judge’s page under “nicknames.” Plenty of others had some fun with the typo as well.

New nickname just dropped ? pic.twitter.com/eziHEWJpWG — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) December 6, 2022

You know, the typo is one thing. It happens. But reporting the destination of the biggest free agent on the market, and then doing a U-turn minutes later? That’s just sloppy and can really damage a reporter’s reputation. Heyman’s been doing this long enough to know that.

