The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Saturday. And while Boston brought the tying to the plate in the final inning, Justin Turner grounded out for a rather uneventful final out of the game. But while the game’s final at-bat didn’t provide much on-field drama, it did supply some drama in the Yankees radio booth with John Sterling.

Turner worked the count against Clay Holmes, then fouled a 3-2 offering from Holmes straight back.

“Swung on, a pop foul, back here,” Sterling nonchalantly said. At that point we heard a bang, followed by Sterling saying, “Ow, ow, ow.” Then Sterling updated his audience.

“It really hit me. I didn’t know it was coming back that far.” After a silent few seconds, Sterling resumed calling the game. “So once again, it will be a 3-2.”

Sterling then called what would be the game’s penultimate pitch, another foul ball.

John Sterling got hit by a Justin Turner foul ball then got right back on the mic like an absolute warrior pic.twitter.com/JHsVTKEVPA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 11, 2023

One pitch after that, Turner grounded out to third base, giving Sterling a chance to unleash the call he’s so well known for.

Ballgame Over! Yankees win! Theeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Yankees win! pic.twitter.com/JVjqLSVtax — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) June 11, 2023

Sterling will be 85 in less than a month. Judging by his reaction when the ball struck him, it didn’t sound like a glancing blow. Knowing that, it was great to hear him so quickly shake it off and call the end of the game and even better to see the report of Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, who tweeted that Sterling was “ok after being hit by a foul ball.”

John Sterling is ok after being hit by a foul ball — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 11, 2023

