Photo credit: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

If you’re trying to fool people with a hairpiece, rule number one should be don’t remove it for the camera on live TV.

One Houston Astros fan showed up to the ballpark in Miami Wednesday night feeling pretty good with his decorative short sleeve button down shirt, sunglasses, visor and slicked back blonde hair. Unfortunately for that fan, he made the mistake of lifting the visor while the AT&T SportsNet Southwest cameras were on him.

When Houston’s broadcast returned from a commercial break to begin the ninth inning in Miami against the Marlins, the camera stayed on one Astros fan for a curiously long amount of time. One minute and 10 seconds to be exact.

While he was unknowingly being broadcast on TV, the fan brushed back a seemingly thick head of greased up blonde hair like a pro. And then he lifted his visor, which subsequently also lifted up his hairpiece, catching play-by-play voice Todd Kalas and analyst Geoff Blum by surprise.

Not fooling anyone with that pic.twitter.com/C9mw11m2Fe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 17, 2023



“Wait a minute, did you see that?” Blum asked, seemingly stunned by the fake head of hair. “Watch this replay.”

On cue, the broadcast replayed the blonde hair being removed from the fan’s bald head. I’m not going to accuse this of being a setup, but the broadcast director must have been alerted to the guy’s hairpiece earlier in the game. Unbeknownst to the fan, he was on camera for about 30 seconds before finally exposing his bald head. Why was the camera sitting on the fan for so long? They were definitely waiting for something, and they got it when the fan lifted his visor.

[AT&T SportsNet Southwest]